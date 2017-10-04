Stampeders narrowly lose opener to Terrace River Kings

The Williams Lake Stampeders fell 5-4 to the Terrace River Kings Sunday at the Cariboo Memorial Complex

Williams Lake Stampeders assistant captain Andrew Fisher (centre) heads toward the goal with team mate Kurtis Bond ready to assist during the third period of Sunday’s season opener against the Terrace River Kings at the Cariboo Memorial Complex.

After heading into the third period with a 5-0 deficit, the Williams Lake Stampeders came back with four goals to lose by one to the Terrace River Kings in the season opener Sunday at the Cariboo Memorial Complex.

“We made it interesting in the end,” said Stampeders captain Aaron Zurak who is out with an injury and assisted with coaching Sunday’s game.

“We just were not getting second chances in the first two periods,” he said. “We were getting the first shot and then nothing after that. We made it easy on their goalie and their team.”

Terrace also beat the Quesnel Kangaroos 2-0 Saturday night in Quesnel.

Zurak said the Stamps’ games against Terrace are always tight.

“They’ve had our number the last couple of years. It’s always down to one-goal games like it was again today. Every game has been like that against them. It’s been competition for us.”

The Stampeders will now have Thanksgiving weekend off and then will play the Rupert Rampage and Kitimat Ice Demons on home ice the weekend of October 11 and 12.

Zurak said he’s hoping to get playing again soon.

Joining him on the roster for 2017-2018 are Stu Sasges, Nathan Zurak, David Gore , Andrew Fisher , Zach Sternberg, Francis Johnson, Kyler Wilkinson, Colten deFrais, Robin Gilbert, Matt Lees, Wilf Robbins, Kaleb Boyle, Kurtis Bond, Jared Kohlen, Darcy Flaherty, Danny Merth, Travis Flaherty, Jassi Sangha, Dan Cohen, Cody Lockwood, Tyrel Lucas, Dylan Richardson, ​​Justin Foote, Willie Sellars and Dwayne Wilton.