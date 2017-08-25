Stampeders aim to host 2018 Coy Cup

Williams Lake Stampeders head coach Dave Lauzon said the team is trying to host the Coy Cup this year in Williams Lake, and is excited for try outs in September. Angie Mindus/Weekend Advisor file photo

LeRae Haynes

Special to the Tribune Advisor

Excitement is building for the upcoming hockey season as Stampeder practices and tryouts start shortly.

Head coach Dave Lauzon said it’s been a strange summer.

“We all need to get back to hockey and put the other stuff behind us,” he said. “Our big goal now is to get the 2018 Coy Cup to Williams Lake.”

Lauzon has been involved in hockey for years, playing and coaching. It’s his second year with the Stampeders.

“It’s so great to be part of this team – jump on the bus on a Friday, coach a couple of games and be back on Sunday,” he said. “This is more a club than a team. These guys have been playing together for years – they’re a tight-knit bunch. With them, work and family always comes first.”

He said he’s really looking forward to this season’s games.

“The practices are fun, but game time is what it’s really all about,” he added.

A huge goal for the Stampeders is to host the 2018 Coy Cup, according to Lauzon, who said if that happens, it’s a real game changer for both the team and the community.

“This town really needs the Cup this year – the boost in morale and in the economy. It’s very important to us right now as an organization and could help significantly,” he said.

“It was a sold-out event when we held it here a few years ago.”

For more information about the Stampeders, visit www.stampeders.ca or find them on Facebook.