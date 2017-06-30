Stampede Hit to Pass a thriller

Friday evening’s Hit to Pass, Smoke Show and King of the Hill didn’t disappoint.

In the Smoke Show, several trucks blew their motors smoking the rear tires, while a convertible Mustang GT brought home the King of the Hill crown.

In the Hit to Pass, Quesnel’s Jason Howlett was a wrecking machine, destroying everything in his path.

Photos and video below show the carnage. Tomorrow, Saturday, July 1, the track will host the Tri-City Series Race beginning at 5 p.m. with qualifying laps. Bone Stock and Pro-Minis will also be in action.