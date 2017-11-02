Riders at last winter’s Ladies Clinic took on Yank Peak on a blustery March day.

Snowmobile club revs up for winter season

The third annual Snow Show, Shine & Swap will be taking place this Saturday.

It’s time to get revved up for snowmobile season with the Powder King’s third annual Snow Show, Shine & Swap this weekend.

This year, the event added an extra “S” to their name with the chance for people to bring down used equipment to swap with other snowmobilers in the community.

“People can bring in their apparel or equipment or machines and sell them at our show and shine,” said Powder Kings PR director Laurie Snowball.

Not just a chance to buy and sell new and used gear, the show is also a membership drive.

“People need to be aware of how important it is to be a part of your local snowmobile club,” Snowball said. “That’s why we, at the beginning of the year put on this event to make people aware of an active, non-profit snowmobile club that is working hard with the BC Snowmobile Federation… keeping trails and areas open for all snowmobilers in B.C.”

At last year’s event, 80 people signed up for a membership and this year, Snowball is hoping to see at least 100 to 150 people out at the show.

The show itself promises to be fun for the whole family with a local minor hockey team serving up hot dogs and hamburgers, a reverse auction for an exciting prize, displays by three local snowmobile dealers and an appearance by “local hero” Brock Hoyer.

Hoyer won a gold medal in the 2017 X Games riding Snow BikeCross, a new sport that sees a motocross bike’s wheels replaced by a ski and track system, making it winter riding compatible.

Hoyer will be at the event giving autographs and talking to people young and old in search of a winter sport education.

Those looking for just such an education will be pleased to see conservation officers on hand to answer questions and remind people how to stay in compliance with the rules on winter trails.

Another chance to learn will be from Central Cariboo Search and Rescue.

“Whether it’s summer or winter, Search and Rescue is a big part of our lives,” notes Snowball. “We as a snowmobile club support the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue when there are winter time rescues. We work hand and hand with them to help in these difficult situations.”

Since there is a degree of risk with any outdoor sport, making people aware of how to stay safe and still have fun is an important aspect of snowmobiling.

Although they haven’t charged admission to the event in the past, this year the club is asking for a non-perishable food donation for the local food bank. According to Snowball, after what happened with the fires in the summer, they just want to be able to give back to the community a bit.

The event will take place on Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Stampede Grounds and all are welcome to join the fun.

