Slo-pitch league hosts fundraiser tournament

The Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League played host to the Overlander Pub Fundraiser Tournament,

Greg Sabatino photo Sticks and Stones’ Lawrence Myers pitches while Leah Stump covers first base Sunday in the ‘B’ division final of the Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League’s Overlander Pub Fundraiser Tournament.

The Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League and lakecity team the Rowdies played host to the Overlander Pub Fundraiser Tournament during the weekend at the Esler Sports Complex.

And while no local teams competed in the ‘A’ division final, it was the Rookies winning the ‘B’ division crown, downing Sticks and Stones in the final. The Hellraisers finished third in the division.

On the ‘A’ side it was Prince George’s Walk Offs squaring off against Quesnel’s Ringers, where the Ringers pulled off the victory.

The Rowdies, meanwhile, defeated the Young Bucks and Old Bucks 9-2 in the third-place match. They were earlier defeated by the Ringers.

The tournament is an annual fundraiser for the WLSPL.

Linda Barbondy, president of the WLSPL, said the league is currently raising funds to continue to improve the facility, including replacing backstops on field one and four in September and doing some fencing work.

“The tournament was a 16-team round robin then teams went either into the ‘A’ or the ‘B’ division,” Barbondy said. “All teams were guaranteed five games.”

Tons of prizes were awarded and Barbondy said the generosity of community businesses was outstanding.

For the Ringers’ first-place result in the ‘A’ division the team took home $1,200, some hats and several T-shirts.

The Walk Offs, for their second-place finish, rung in $800 and another prize package. The third-place Rowdies claimed $400.

The Rookies, in the ‘B’ division, won $600 and a prize package, while Sticks and Stones claimed $400.

“We want to thank all the people who helped out with the tournament,” Barbondy said.

The league is now preparing to host its year-end tournament, which is coming up Aug. 16-20 where 30 teams are expected to enter.

“It will be a busy one,” Barbondy said.