Racing season wraps up at Thunder Mountain Speedway

Points Championships and Day of Destruction wrap up Thunder Mountain Speedway season

Ken Waslen annihilated the motor home in the Thunder Mouintain Speedway Cariboo Towing Day of Destruction showmen events on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo submitted

There was a mix of speed and smash and crash action at Thunder Mountain Speedway last weekend as racing wrapped up for the season with the 2017 Points Championships and Day of Destruction.

The 2017 Points Championships resulted in #10 Shawn Knott winning the Bone Stocks overall points standings; #20 Allen Roberts dominating the Pro-Mini class; and ever popular #27 Arnie Kunka winning the WL Forestry Supplies/NAPA Street Stocks on Saturday, Sept. 16.

President Bob Lowen extends his congratulations to all of this season’s contenders and congratulates and thanks to the showmen and winners who came out for the Day of Destruction events on Sunday, September 17.

Josh Randall won the Dash.

Nick Ross took the trophy for smokin’ his tires off in the Smoke Show.

Harley Astleford, Ken Waslen, Jesse Frank, Josh Randall and Lincoln Astleford brought their all in the Hit Pass.

And Ken Waslen did a smashing job of annihilating the motor home.

“Thanks to all the fans, drivers, crews, sponsors, and volunteers for their support and efforts throughout this challenging season,” Lowen said.