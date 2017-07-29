Pool, CMRC, slated for reopening July 31

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, along with the phase one of the pool project, will open July 31. (Tribune file photo)

It appears phase one of the Sam Ketcham Memorial Pool project and the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will be set for opening to the public in just two days on July 31. The City of Williams Lake and the Cariboo Regional District issued a joint statement yesterday as follows:

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT- It is our intention to open the CMRC on Monday, July 31.

This will include swimming lessons, summer day camps and any other scheduled programs. And yes!! We do intend to open the new pool and fitness centre regular hours starting on Monday.

At this time the arenas and the Gibraltar Room remain closed to the public and will remain that way until further notice.

Please be advised that the situation here is still very, very fluid and things can change quickly. We will do our best to keep everyone informed but we are not in control of everything at the moment.

Also, please keep in mind that several projects were interrupted by the fires and the subsequent alerts and evacuation orders so some services will not be available until we can get contractors back on site to finish their work. This includes the new steam room, which will not be open until we can get the final modifications done.

There are also several other areas that will be finished over the next while so you will have to mind some dust in certain areas.

If you are registered in a program starting next week and do not plan to return to the City due to the fires our phones lines will be open from 10am-5pm on Sunday. We will not be charging withdrawal fees and we will credit your account upon request.

Please be patient as we will only have one staff available to answer calls during this time. You WILL NOT be able to do this in person as the Army has control of the arena side of the Complex and all its parking lots and we are working on figuring out how we can share these services for the duration of their stay.

We will also not be able to answer our phones until Sunday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), nor will we be able to answer any e-mails or Facebook questions until next week.

Thanks you for your patience during these unique and interesting times.