PHOTO: Storm U18 girls’ soccer team brings home more gold

They did it again. The Williams Lake Storm U18 female rep team captured gold last weekend at the Sx Cup Tournament Series in Surrey. Pictured are: Coach Vanessa Hansen (back row, from left), Jaymie Grove, Tatiana Hill, Georgia DiMarco, Tiana Brenner, Morgan Worthington, Taylor Wessels and Jessica Rowley. Front row from left are Violet Kritz, Maria DiMarco, Amanda Lane, Katarina Price, Emma Taylor and Avery Hanson.