PHOTO GALLERY: Snow Show, Shine & Swap

Despite a crisp chill in the air on Saturday, the Snow Show, Shine & Swap brought a good turnout of bundled-up snowmobilers to the Stampede Grounds.

The event, as well as being a fun kick-off to the snowmobiling season, was also a membership drive for the Powder Kings Snowmobile Club.

Laurie Snowball, media director for the Powder Kings, said they had a great turnout on the weekend with many snowmobilers dropping by to renew or buy a new membership for the upcoming season. According to Snowball, buying a membership to the not for profit club is very important to keeping trails and cabins open and maintained.

The Powder Kings work hand in hand with the BC Snowmobile Federation on trail upkeep and keeping riding areas open for snowmobilers to enjoy all winter long.

People who were interested in learning more about the sport of snowmobiling were also on hand, trying out avalanche gear, sitting on various sleds brought in by dealers in town, and entering draws to win some prizes donated from the community. They could also stop in to chat with local celebrity Brock Hoyer, the first ever X Games gold medalist in Snow BikeCross.

Hoyer visited, signed autographs for his many young fans and even brought his own young family to the event.

With such a successful kick off to the season, and already a skiff of snow on the ground, this winter is shaping up to be a good one for the Powder Kings.

Jarrett (left) and Jace Mecham sat on their sleds at the Powder Kings’ third annual Snow Show, Shine & Swap on Saturday.

Gordo’s Rent-All was one of the dealers on site at the Stampede Grounds on Saturday.

Local dealers such as Spectra Power Sports brought the latest and greatest models for snowmobile enthusiasts to see at the Snow Show & Shine Saturday.

Taina Seibert and Dave Herrling were manning the grill and cooking up burgers at the Snow Show this weekend.

Local Snow BikeCross celebrity Brock Hoyer was on site at the Snow Show, Shine & Swap this weekend.