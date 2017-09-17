PHOTOS AND RESULTS: First ever Cariboo Strongest Man competition draws crowd

Participants of the first-ever Cariboo Strongest Man competition tested their mettle at the bodybuilding event geared toward a wider audience, held Saturday in Williams Lake. LeRae Haynes photo

By LeRae Haynes

Spectators enjoyed some high-octane action-filled entertainment, when everyday, hardworking people joined bodybuilders to compete in the Cariboo Strongest Man event in Williams Lake Saturday.

Organized by Zoe Vanzuylekom, Grant Norquay, and Tyson and Brynn Delay, and sponsored by Concrete Fitness, the event included four competitors in the Heavyweight Men’s category, three in Lightweight Men, and one in the Lightweight Women’s category. There were competitors from Vanderhoof, Kelowna and Kamloops, as well as from the Cariboo. Two of the competitors were body builders; there was also a farmer, a delivery truck driver and a fire fighter.

“It started with a loading race that required speed and cardio, hefting firewood and heavy tires onto a platform – you had to run about 15 yards to do it,” said organizer Tyson Delay.

“We did a static strength event, where competitors overhead-lifted a car axle and a log over your head – twice each. The truck pull was brutal – it was a mixture of heavy power and cardio. A lot of people didn’t complete it; it was very difficult.

“There was a tire flip, which took a lot of power,” he added. “We finished with the stones, which required heavy power and was completely awkward.”

He said he’s very pleased with how the event turned out.

“The atmosphere was perfect. The crowd was behind us, and the lifters had great camaraderie. The families were here to support us and there were some really great volunteers,” he continued. “The lifters helped set up the event.”

He said they were very happy with the venue. “It was really nice of Mrs. Moleschi, Real Canadian Wholesale Club manager, to let us use her parking lot,” he noted. “It’s fantastic.”

In Heavyweight Men’s, Reece Frederick got 18 points for best truck pull, at 28.69 seconds, Jake Birkland got 14 points in king of the stones at 32.44 seconds, Grant Norquay got 13 points in best overhead medley with 16.99 seconds, and Matthew Crowther got 8 points in all natural hulk.

In Lightweight Men’s, Tyson Delay got 20 points, Garrett LeRoy took 15 points and Paul Hawse got 10 points, and in Lightweight Women’s, Zoe Vanzuylekom got 20 points.

Paul Hawse from the Community of Lifters, is out of Vanderhoof, and was the only seniors master competitor at the event in Williams Lake

“We’re trying to make the fitness community and the strength athletes grow throughout British Columbia,” he explained. “Right now, it’s mostly focused in the Lower Mainland, and we’re trying to make a definite presence in the north.

“Between Tyson’s work here, the work we’re doing out of Prince George and myself out of Vanderhoof, we’re really trying to make the community grow to be the best in Canada, and hopeful the best in the world when we show them what Canadians can do,” he said. “It’s for all ages.”

Hawse said they’re going to get bigger and better every year, attract more competitors, add more events, and hopefully get sanctioned.

It’s all about encouraging fitness and a healthy lifestyle, he said, adding that, unlike bodybuilding, in this sport there is a focus on hard working people getting into fitness.

“I wasn’t sure what we were going to get – if we were just going to get gym rats, or what. We just got good, strong, down-to-earth, working people who are natural athletes,” he said, “which is awesome.”

Grant Norquay wows the crowd in the King of the Stones event in Cariboo Strongest Man. LeRae Haynes photo

Cariboo Strongest Man competition was held outdoors Saturday in the parking lot at the Real Canadian Wholesale Club. LeRae Haynes photo