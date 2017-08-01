Phase one of pool project receiving rave reviews from public

Feet were kicking and arms were paddling while smiles were to be seen all around early this week.

Dave Olynick takes advantage of the new fitness centre at the Sam Ketcham Memorial Pool. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Feet were kicking and arms were paddling while smiles were to be seen all around early this week as phase one of the Sam Ketcham Pool project opened July 31.

Despite the disruption due to the wildfire evacuation, the staff at the Cariboo Regional District, the City of Williams Lake and all of the contractors working on the project managed to pull off an opening for swimming lessons and public swimming, among other things.

Geoff Paynton, director of community services with the City of Williams Lake, said while the wildfire evacuation was a disappointment, if shouldn’t put the completion of the entire project too far behind.

“I don’t think it really affected the pool that much,” Paynton said. ” It might put things behind a couple weeks but from what I’ve heard they were ahead on the second phase anyway.”

Open now are the lap pool, where swimming lessons and public swims are currently taking place throughout the weeks to come, while the brand new fitness centre is open for business. New change rooms are also installed to greet pool users.

The sauna and the steam room, however, are still unavailable to users as contractors finishing up the last touches were forced to leave the city when the evacuation order was issued.

“The reception to the opening has been great,” Paynton said. “We’ve been hearing rave reviews so far. The fitness centre is a real eye opener and the pool is awesome. It’s nice to get this part open.”

Phase two of the pool project, which comprises of a leisure pool, slide, lazy river and multiple other features for children, is still slated to be open in the fall of 2017.

“We’re looking forward to having everyone back,” Paynton said. “We can’t wait to get everyone back here.”

Paynton noted parking will be somewhat of a challenge as limited spots are available in front of the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex due to the military presence in the area in regards to the wildfires.

“Parking is limited, but hopefully that will change one day soon.”

A full schedule of events, including public swims, is available at the Cariboo Memorial Recreational Complex Facebook page.