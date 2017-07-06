Phase one of pool project expected to open next week

Phase One of the Sam Ketcham Pool Project will be expectedly open early next week.

Marc Eastman, foreman, and Don Macree of Broadway Drywall have been busy constructing all of the steel studs, T-bars, drywall and taping during the Sam Ketcham Pool Project, where phase one is estimated to open next week. Here, they work on the new slide that will be part of Phase Two of the project. (Greg Sabatino photo).

While later than expected, the Cariboo Regional District is confident Phase One of the Sam Ketcham Pool Project will be expectedly open early next week.

Darron Campell, manager of community services, said the CRD still hasn’t received its official operating permit to open, despite it being submitted several weeks ago.

“Basically, we’re waiting for the signed document, which we hope to receive early next week,” Campbell said. “There will be a big splash announcement of the opening early next week and we’re looking forward to a great opening.”

As soon as the CRD gets its permit from Interior Health, Campbell said the pool will be up and running.

It was planned for Phase One to be opened by the end of June, however, swimming lessons for the week of July 3 were cancelled due to the delay on the health permit.

“It’s going to be worth it when people do get inside,” Campbell said. “Now that the construction fencing is down there is a constant stream of people looking in the window, but you can’t rush regulations.”

He said there should be an official message next week regarding the opening, while progress on Phase Two of the project forges on, including a water slide and lazy river for children.

“It’s a real impressive park,” he said. “We’re still on par for opening in October and making excellent progress. We’re well on track.”