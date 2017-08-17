New pool and gym a great escape from wildfire smoke

Sam Ketcham Memorial Pool instructor Lauren Neufeld enjoys swim time with students Eli Sanford, Sophia Ulrich, Noemi Baumann, Jaxen Voth, and Landon Abbott. A feature of this new pool is that the water flows right up and over the edge of the pool into the collection system visible as the lines in the bottom of the picture. Dena Baumann photo

The community is thoroughly enjoying the new gym, the main pool, the hot tub (or swirl pool), steam room and sauna at Cariboo Memorial Complex, according to aquatic co-ordinator Nancy Feeley, who said that the next phase will feature a kids’ pool with a water slide, lazy river, car wash and bubble pit.

“People are so happy the pool is open – they love it,” she said.

“The response has been great: this is a wonderful place to exercise out of the smoke. People have said they haven’t been able to exercise outside recently, and they’re really enjoying the new facilities.”

New in the gym is a walking path, a new interactive Expresso bike, new treadmill and a new elliptical machine. There is also a new suspension training unit, with all the exercises body-weight incorporated. This includes rope lifting, rope climbing and kettle balls.

“It’s easy to use, and we’ll have fitness instructors there to help,” Feeley added. “There are also exercise balls and mats for stretching. In the fall, we’ll have classes available.”

Visitors and members enjoy the new family showers and change areas.

“It’s more accessible for everyone, and the flow is good. It’s convenient, and attractive with new non-slip tile floors,” she continued.

Accessibility is a focus, with an elevator going up to the gym for those who cannot use stairs. There’s also a wheel chair ramp in the big pool, where staff can transfer someone from their own wheelchair to an aquatic one. The ramp also has two handrails for those with balance issues, and there’s a lift chair for the hot tub, as well as easy stairs once Phase two is finished.

“It’s so rewarding to see everyone back, both after the renovation reached this stage, and after the fires. During the evacuation, we ended up in several places, and saw people from Williams Lake everywhere we went. Everyone said they couldn’t wait to get back to our pool.

“I love hearing the kids laughing and playing in the pool,” she said. “That’s everything. We just wanted everyone back and safe.”

For more information visit the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Facebook page.