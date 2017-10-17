New executive for Seniors Golf Club

LeRae Haynes photo The Williams Lake Seniors Golf Club enjoyed its annual awards ceremony recently, has a newly-elected executive and is looking forward to getting back out on the course next spring.

Williams Lake Seniors Golf Club doubled their members this year, despite the fact that quite a number didn’t return after the wildfires and heavy smoke, according to president Bob Osmachenko, who said they now have 40 members, with five others wanting to join.

The club recently held an awards ceremony and annual general meeting to wind up the season. The newly elected-executive is Bob Osmachenko as president, Wayne Rodier as vice president, Sandra Sutton as treasurer and Lynne Rodier as secretary.

Marcia Paquette and Leona McKay were elected for a two-year term as tournament coordinator directors, and Lina Cameron was voted in for a two-year term as prize coordinator.

Both Neil Tresierra and Bob Rerie were elected for a one-year term, to be informally trained in various functions in the golf club.

In the Regular Senior Flight category, Wayne Sutton and Marcia Paquette each took first place in Low Gross, and Wayne Rodier and Sandra Sutton both won first place in Low Net.

In Super Senior (75+) Flight, Malcolm McGregor and Ellen Wiege both won first place in Low Gross, and Reg Norberg and Floris Martineau each took first place in Low Net.

New members are always welcome to the 55-plus golf club, which boasts Frank Burgess as its oldest member, at 96 years old.

“I make a point of welcoming everyone who comes out – I want them to feel welcomed and comfortable,” Osmachenko said.

“This is about more than golf, more than a fun, outdoor activity. This is very social. Sometimes seniors can be shut in and even isolated. Many of them are not working anymore, and are on their own. This is an opportunity for them to see friends, meet new people and enjoy conversation and fellowship.

“It also gets people outdoors,” he added. “Getting outside in the sunshine, walking around after the ball, getting in and out of the carts – it gets people moving and is vital to their well-being.”

Wildfires and smoke definitely had an impact on their golf season – they missed at least a month of golf. “People were really rattled by this wildfire season, and were slow to come home,” he continued.

“People were happy to see each other again, and glad to get out and golf.”

The club meets and plays once a month during the season.

He said you don’t have to be a killer good golfer to join the club, adding that everyone is welcome.

“We have people like retired loggers, lawyers, teachers and businessmen. These are people who built this country and made huge contributions to our society. I love to see them out here having fun,” he said.

“My vision for this club is that it is an inclusive, sustainable, dynamic, highly-functioning group, where people want to participate, want to belong. I want it to be running for years to come.”