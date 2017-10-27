McLellan wins boxing main-event in Calgary

Williams Lake boxer achieved his 22nd win in a match against Mexican boxer Cesar Figueroa at a Teofista Boxing Series event, Saturday, Oct. 21.

Williams Lake boxer Stuart McLellan notched his 22nd win in Calgary, Alta last weekend beating boxer Cesar Figueroa from Tlaxcala, Mexico.

The main-event fight was held Saturday night at the Deerfoot Inn and Casino, part of the Teofista Series, and was comprised of eight three-minute rounds.

“It was competitive and tough,” McLellan told the Tribune Thursday. “But, I managed to win every round on the score cards.”

In the end, the score was 79-72 by all three judges.

Figueroa was “slick defensively,” which made it hard for McLellan to connect with clean hard punches, he said.

McLellan weighed in at 156 and a half pounds, which he said was a bit of a challenge after Thanksgiving and his birthday.

“My wife Audrey McLellan is a personal trainer and she makes sure I eat, but you cannot have any salt or things like,” he added.

Thirty-five people came to support him from Williams Lake and Edmonton and were part of a crowd McLellan estimated at between three and four hundred.

Boxing fans can look forward to an upcoming Teofista event in Williams Lake, although McLellan said he can’t say when or what it will be at this point, but they will be looking for some local sponsorship.

He said people should keep an eye out on the Teofista Facebook site, he added.

Looking to the future, McLellan has set his sights on Los Angeles where he’d love to attend a training camp.

“I’d like to step up my game and work with some world champions,” he said.

“I’m hoping for a fight in the States some day.”

With the recent focus on the repercussions of concussions in sports, McLellan said he’s never had hits to the head.

“I’m pretty defensive in the ring. At our gym in Williams Lake we always preach defence because if you want to be around for a while you don’t want to get hit. As a result, I’m a young 31 year old.”

It was back in 1997 on Nov. 10 when 11-year-old McLellan first entered the boxing world.

He’s travelled around and trained in other places, but his main training ground has always been in the lakecity.

“My first coaches were Rick Albrechtsen and Lance Gray, but my dad Gary has always been with me for the fights. In Calgary last weekend, Fabian Swanson from Quesnel was also in my corner.”

McLellan’s status now includes the 22 wins, two losses and three draws, when the judges call the match even.

Presently McLellan is training a group of youth who will be going to the Bronze Gloves in Quesnel in November.

Stuart McLellan with an update.