McLellan shrugs off headbutt in most recount bout

Lakecity boxer Stuart McLellan continues his rise to success following a somewhat disappointing stoppage via headbutt recently in Taber, Alta.

Lakecity pro boxer Stuart McLellan is forging forward after a defunct headbutt sent things into turmoil late last weekend in Taber, Alta. (Tribune file photo)

Lakecity pro boxer Stuart McLellan is forging forward after a defunct headbutt sent things into turmoil late last weekend in Taber, Alta.

“I had two good first rounds – was getting him pretty good – then in the third it was really bad so I stopped trying to fight,” McLellan said, noting there were at least 1,200 people in the arena.

The fight was ruled a no contest as McLellan was headbutted leaving a sharp mark on his forehead in illegal fashion.

“I’ll be hoping to get a rematch as soon as I can,” McLellan said.

His record now stands at 21 wins, two losses and three draws in his pro career — something many a fighter would dream of.

He said he hopes to take a bit of time off to refresh and rejuvenate while working towards multiple championships.

Asked about the circus show between Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather, McLellan said he thinks it should a free contest to the boxer.

“It’s like Tiger Woods putting skates on to get in the rink with Wayne Gretzky. Let’s see what happens?” he said.