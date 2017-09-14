Making lasting friendships on the rodeo circuit

Rodeo pals Melissa Pinchbeck (left) and Tess Rawlings of Kamloops play with their new pups, Spurs and Cinch, at the Prince George Little Britches rodeo this summer. The girls have a common bond as they both compete in the Little Britches rodeo circuit. The Pinchbecks were in Barriere last weekend for the Little Britches finals Saturday and a jackpot rodeo Sunday where Melissa placed fourth, making her second in the standings for the year in the BC Little Britches Rodeo in dummy roping. On Sunday she also won the jackpot rodeo. Vivian MacNeil photo

This weekend Melissa’s oldest brother Cordell will be competing in the BCRA finals in Steerriding and Bullriding.

The finals are taking place in Vanderhoof Friday, Saturday and Sunday and is hosted by the BCRA and Nechako Valley Rodeo Club.