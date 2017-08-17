Local riders notch good results at Silver Star BC Cup

Mike Fochuk photo. Luis Rohner of 150 Mile House competes in the BC Cup at Silver Star in Vernon earlier in August riding to a fourth place win.

Several competitors from the Wiliams Lake area cycled their way to strong results at the BC Cup downhill round five held earlier this month at Vernon’s Silver Star Mountain Resort.

In the U17 category Colton Seaward of Williams Lake came 14th with a time of three minutes and 40.47 seconds, not that far behind the first-place winner Jack Menzies of Canmore, AB whose time was three minutes and 12.21 seconds.

Luis Rohner of 150 Mile House achieved a time of three minutes and 19.02 seconds in the UCI 13-14. Grady Fochuk, also from 150 Mile House, rode the track in three minutes and 21.81 seconds.

The first-place winner Jakob Jewett of Garibaldi Highlands, B.C. finished the race in 3 minutes and 6.84 seconds.

Competing in the Junior Sport Men 17 and 18 category, Williams Lake’s Wilson Thompson’s time of three minutes and 12.59 seconds gave him the second-place spot behind first-place rider Jacob Tooke of Vernon, B.C. who won with a time of three minutes and 7.44 seconds. Mason Seaward of Williams Lake came ninth with a time of three minutes and 31.39 seconds.

The Seaward brothers’ father, Tim Seaward, who competed in the 40-49 Master Men division, came third with a time of three minutes and 41.36 seconds while Arden Greanya of Calgary, AB won first with a time of three minutes and 17.13 seconds.

Williams Lake’s Aiden Myhre ranked sixth in the Junior Elite Men with a time of three minutes and 13.61 seconds. In first place was John Walker from Duncan, B.C. with a time of three minutes and 4.77 seconds.

Brandon Douglas, also of Williams Lake, rode to third place with his time of two minutes and 58.40 seconds, close behind the first-place winner Chris Kovarik of Whistler, B.C. who topped the clock with a time of two minutes and 51.59 seconds.