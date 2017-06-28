Lightning claim seventh Revelstoke Big Bear Classic crown

The Williams Lake Lightning men’s soccer team won their seventh Revelstoke Big Bear Classic Invitational tournament in a row on the weekend.

But this time around proved to be the most difficult as the Lightning had to come from behind to win both their semifinal and final matches of the 12-team tournament.

After taking the title five straight years from 2009-2013 the Lightning took two years off before regaining their crown last year in 2016 and again this past weekend.

“We always seem to find a way to win these close games and to come from behind in both the semi and final showed a lot of heart and determination from the guys,” forward Ryan Glanville said.

Williams Lake won their first game Saturday 6-0 versus Calgary with Craig Latin leading the way with a pair of goals, while Darko Ognjanov, Mikel Brogan, Sean Glanville and Reimo Paivenen each added singles. In game two the Lightning hammered Kamloops 4-0 as both Ryan Glanville and Ognjanov each scored a pair of goals to pace the offence and put Williams Lake in top spot in Pool B. They were placed in a semi final with Pool A winners Banff on Sunday. Banff had reloaded their roster with many quality players in what turned out to be a terrific game.

Williams Lake carried much of the play but couldn’t capitalized and it was Banff who snatched the lead about 10 minutes into the second half on a goal mouth scramble to make it 1-0.

The goal sparked the Lightning as they came back to tie the contest from a corner kick with Stu Jameson heading the ball home to make it 1-1. Jameson would be the hero again as he out-ran the defence before toe-poking the ball short-side on the Banff goalkeeper to put Williams Lake up 2-1.

Sean Glanville would add an insurance marker from the penalty spot to make the final 3-1 after Kolby Taylor was tripped up inside the penalty area.

The other semifinal was an all Cranbrook affair as the two Kootenay sides, Unicorns and Los Amigos needed a shootout to determine a winner. Los Amigos would go on to defeat their rivals and earn a shot at Williams Lake in the final.

In the final, Los Amigos scored just before half time to again put Williams Lake in a tough spot at the break down 1-0. Despite the soaring heat and exhaustion, the Lightning managed to comeback again as Patrick Kniec potted home a rebound to tie the game at 1-1. The final would need overtime and the lakecity boys finally got their game winner with just three minutes to go in overtime when Ryan Glanville was taken down inside the box and Sean Glanville scored the ensuing penalty kick to give Williams Lake a 2-1 victory.

“Of all the years we’ve won the tournament this was the most satisfying. Coming back from adversity twice made this win all that much sweeter. When it comes time to pick up our winning cheque at the beer gardens the organizers just shake their heads at us and say ‘I don’t know how you guys do it,’” said Sean Glanville.

Brent Gardner made some key saves in goal for the lakecity and there were great efforts from defenders Rory Fogarty and Mike Holm while Geoff Buchanan, Dale Latin, Robin Dieck and Hee-Young Chung ran miles in midfield the entire weekend.