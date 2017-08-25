Lakecity players Emma Feldinger and Madison Blusson part of Team BC

Madison Blusson is among Team B.C. players facing off against Team Nova Scotia in the semi-finals of the women’s national rugby championships held in Calgary.

LeRae Haynes

Special to Tribune/Advisor

Williams Lake rugby players Emma Feldinger and Madison Blusson returned triumphant with Team B.C. from the Canadian Nationals in Alberta.

Hard individual work, strong team effort and great coaching resulted in the team bringing home a bronze medal to British Columbia.

After trouncing Quebec and Ontario during the week, they lost to Nova Scotia on Friday in the semi-finals, and won against Ontario in the finals to take home bronze.

“Nova Scotia was a powerhouse team with a lot of big, strong players and it took a few of our girls to take down one of their girls,” explained Madison Blusson’s mom, Mandie Furey, who was on hand to watch the exciting event in person.

“The game was a hard one for getting some tries — it was a tough game,” she continued.

“They worked super hard, stayed positive, and worked extremely hard as a team.”

On Sunday they came in third in the finals, winning 60-5 against Ontario.

“The girls came out strong right from the start, and they were unstoppable,” Furey stated.

“They got try after try, and really worked well together as a team. They just kept racking up the points, and their coach said it was their best game ever.”

When the clock signaled the end of the game, the girls went crazy, according to Furey, who added that they were so happy they could bring home a bronze medal to B.C.

“I’m so proud of young people across our country,” she continued.

“And proud of the support each province gives to their players — we are so enriched by our young athletes.

“After this experience, for me, no matter where they come from in our province, with the coaching and hard work, the girls were able to play together as though this was something they’ve always done: they were always so positive and encouraging to each other.”

She added that it was a true blessing for Madison to have this experience. “We had to send her to Vancouver almost every week, and to Kamloops every Sunday so she could practice with the girls,” she said.

“It was worth everything to see her play these games at the Nationals.”