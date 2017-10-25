Lake City Rugby Girls host zones this Saturday

Lake City Rugby Girls as seen here competing in Kamloops last weekend will host the Rugby Sevens Zones in Williams Lake on Saturday, Oct. 28. BC Rugby photo

Lake City Girls Rugby will host the sevens zones this Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Williams Lake Campus.

Coach Morley Wilson said teams taking part are Dawson Creek, College Heights; Prince George Secondary and Lake City Secondary.

“The winner will go on to the provincials which will be held on Vancouver Island, May 10-12,” Wilson said, noting the games will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Last weekend the Grade 8 team travelled to Kamloops to compete in the Kamloops Rugby Sevens Tournament.

In the U-14s, Lake City won 12-5 in its game with United, won 35-0 against Campbell River, won 19-14 against Abbotsford and tied with West Hills 5-5.

Lake City Falcons coach Todd Pritchard said the boys travelled to Kamloops last weekend and Burns Lake the weekend before.

“We did not do very well in Kamloops,” Pritchard said. “But in Burns Lake the seniors won two and lost two, the juniors won one and lost one and the Grade 8s won one. The seniors lost all their games in Kamloops and the juniors won one and lost five.”

Pritchard said the team hopes to travel to Vancouver in two weeks, but it will depend if enough players are able to travel.

The Falcons had hoped to host Prince Rupert and Burns Lake this weekend as well, but Rupert could not get a bus and Burns Lake was reluctant to travel at this time of year because last year en route to Williams Lake the bus they were on went off the road.