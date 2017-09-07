KidSport Week starts Saturday

KidSport provides help for families unable to afford the cost of organized sports for their children

Angie Mindus photo The new Sam Ketcham lap pool and hot tub is a great place for children and families to visit especially on the smoky days caused by wildfires burning in the region when people are advised not to take strenuous exercise outdoors.

KidSport Week BC starts Saturday, Sept. 9 and continues until Saturday, Sept. 16, says local KidSport representative Deb Radolla.

“The local Williams Lake chapter anticipates a large influx of applications this fall after wildfires spread throughout the Cariboo Chilcotin,” Radolla said. “Our chapter will try to help families so that their kids can play sports this season.”

KidSport Week was created to promote awareness, raise funds and get an extra 500 children into games.

KidSportTM is a community based sport funding program which provides grants for children to participate in organized sports.

The program is designed to help children participate in a sport of their choice when families are unable to afford the cost of fees.

KidSport Williams Lake is one of 41 community chapters in British Columbia whose mission is to eliminate financial barriers to sport participation.

KidSport kids play many sports in Williams Lake including: Blue Fin Swim Club; Big Horns Lacrosse; Cariboo Chilcotin Gymnastics Association; Curling; Karate; Little League Baseball; Williams Lake Minor Hockey; Williams Lake Minor Fastball; Williams Lake Skating Club; Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association; Williams Lake Speed Skating Association; Williams Lake Wrestling Club.

KidSport applications are available at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex or visit kidsportcanada.ca/british-columbia/williams-lake

For more information on KidSport Williams Lake and how you can make a personal or corporate donation with a tax receipt please visit: kidsportcanada.ca/british-columbia/williams-lake or email KidSport Chairperson Deb Radolla at dradolla@shaw.ca.

“Watch for our fund raising events this fall,” Radolla said.