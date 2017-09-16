Hockey season underway in lakecity

WLMHA evaluations have players hitting the ice all this week

Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association Atom division players hit the ice Saturday morning at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex where players are being evacuated to make up teams for the upcoming season. Angie Mindus photo

The hockey season is underway for the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association house teams this weekend with evaluations beginning for all divisions.

Atom players kicked things off Saturday morning at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. Novice, PeeWee, Bantam and Midget will follow this week.

WLMHA’s house coordinator Kris Beaulne said more players than ever have signed up for the 2017/2018 season.

“It’s been a good year. We are up numbers,” Beaulne said of the more than 500 players registered.

All told, there are 27 teams in the house divisions and six in rep.

Beaulne said the house division is looking for more coaches, particularly in the bantam and midget levels.

Anyone interested can contact the WLMHA office for more information.

She said the association would also welcome businesses to sponsor teams.