Green Jacket Golf Tournament brings community together after fires

LeRae Haynes

Special to Tribune/Advisor

Golfers converged on the Fireman’s Fairway Golf Course between Felker and Chimney Lakes last Saturday, for the Chimney Lake Green Jacket Golf Tournament.

Rusty Rustemeyer, chair of the golf committee and president of the local landholder’s association, said the purpose of the annual event is to raise money for the association, and also for maintaining equipment for the local fire department.

“The tradition is that the winner of the tournament wears the green jacket for the presentation and photo op,” he explained.

This year Minette Fawcett and Bill Margetts won the right to wear the green jackets.

He noted the tournament was extra special this year.

“The most important thing is people coming together after the fires,” Rustemeyer said. “We lost a lot of revenue for the golf course due to the fires, plus we lost four events for the hall. That’s a significant loss. We’re a non-profit and the money comes from the land owners.”

He said local businesses were incredibly generous in sponsoring the tournament.

“Businesses in town are hurting, too, and still their support of us was terrific – we have tons of prizes,” he continued. “We also really appreciate the great support from the Cariboo Regional District (CRD).”

The tournament was attended by golfers from the local community, and Williams Lake, as well as friends from Prince George.

“What people get out of this event is a true sense of community. This brings everybody together; you sometimes see people you haven’t seen in a year,” Rustemeyer continued.

“Last weekend we had a potluck social – it had been planned on the same day the evacuation order came down. It was so good to have people back together.”