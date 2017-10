Lake City Secondary School is hosting the zones at the Williams Lake Campus today.

Lake City Secondary’s one and two teams are competing against teams from Dawson Creek and Prince George as they host the zones in Williams Lake Saturday afternoon. Monica Lamb-Yorski photos

It’s full rugby action at Lake City Secondary School’s Williams Lake Campus this afternoon.

Under scattered clouds, the Lake City Secondary Girls Rugby team is hosting the zones with teams from Dawson Creek and Prince George all vying for a spot at the provincials in May.

The games kicked off at 12:30 p.m.

By mid-afternoon the results were:

Lakecity 1 winning 44-0 against Prince George.

Dawson Creek winning 39-0 against Lakecity 2.