Fred Streleoff and Dan Mobbs take top medals at Canadian 3D Archery Championships in Quebec

Joelle Thurow (from the left), Fred Streleoff, Al Campsall and Ty Thurow put Williams Lake on the Canadian archery map with their wins at the Canadian 3D Archery Championships in Amos, Quebec over the weekend. Mary Thurow photo

Once again Fred Streleoff and Dan Mobbs have put Williams Lake ‘on the map’ as a hot bed for re-curve archery supremacy in Canada at the Canadian 3D Archery Championships in Amos, Quebec, reports archery instructor Al Campsall.

After trading the lead on days one and two, Streleoff prevailed on the final day to win his 10th Canadian archery championship during the tournament held August 4, 5 and 6.

Mobbs easily outshot the bronze medal winner to stand on the silver medal podium spot.

Again, shooting their compound bows, Ty and Joelle Thurow won Canadian Championship gold (seventh for Ty and fourth for Joelle).

Joelle lead from the start and never relinquished her lead. She she won by 73 points.

Ty, on the other hand, had to come from behind to win it on his last arrow!

Shooting his compound bow, Al Campsall started the final day ahead by 18 points, but had to fend off a charging archer from Ontario, to win by six points. This was his 20th Canadian Archery Championships gold medal.

Campsall and Ty Thurow stayed for the following week to compete in the Canadian Field and Target Archery Championships in Brossard, Quebec.

In September, Fred, Dan and Al will represent Williams Lake, BC and Canada in the World 3D Championships in Robion, France.

Campsall said he felt fortunate to have weathered the recent wildfire evacuation in Williams Lake with friends in Quesnel who allowed them to park their 1976 trailer in their driveway.

“They also had an archery range at their house,” Campsall said. “We were some of the more fortunate folks.

“The generosity and kindness of the Quesnel businesses and people in general was overwhelming. We were/are some of the most fortunate people among evacuees.”