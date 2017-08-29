Esk’et Rodeo rides into Alkali Lake despite wildfires

Despite raging wildfires throughout the Cariboo Chilcotin cancelled the event in July a total of 171 competitors came from all around B.C. and Alberta to compete in the BCRA’s Esk’et Rodeo held at Alkali Lake last weekend.

Esk’et Rodeo president Bill Chelsea said that because of the wildfires he had difficulty rounding up volunteers for the event in July but things came together for a successful rodeo last weekend.

“I can’t stress enough how much I appreciate how all the volunteers came out and helped,” Bill said. “They are the ones who make the rodeo.”

While Bill did the initial organizing of the rodeo and volunteered with the timed events during the rodeo, he credits his brother, Anthony Chelsea, for taking charge of coordinating the volunteer efforts and making sure the rodeo ran smoothly both days.

Anthony, who has been fighting the Fletcher Lake fire, was among a number of volunteers who took the weekend off from firefighting to help make the rodeo a success.

“Despite the fires and everything I think we’re happy with the crowd and the contestants we had,” Anthony said.

Ed Monical, pick-up lead with C+Rodeos which provided the rough stock concurred: “A lot of the volunteers took time off from firefighting to help make their local rodeo work.”

Most years Bill said they have more than 200 competitors participating in the Esk’et Rodeo but they were down to 171 competitors and a total payout of a little more than $11,100 this year due to the wildfires.

“This weekend everything went perfectly, like it was planned,” Bill jokes. He said the Esk’et Volunteer Fire Department was standing by with a truck and helpers to watered down the grounds and be on standby in case of fire. They also had two ambulances and three or four first aid attendants on site who didn’t have to be called into action because there were no injuries.

“The concession volunteers did a great job, rotating younger and older volunteers,” Bill said.

“We pride ourselves on having one of the fastest rodeos around,” he added, referring to time lapse between participants in the various events.

The two-day Esk’et Rodeo Saturday, Aug. 26 and Sunday, Aug 27, wrapped up Sunday evening with a volunteer barbecue with musical entertainment with the Eagle Spirit Band.

Competitors came to the rodeo from Williams Lake, Quesnel, Vanderhoof, Houston, Prince George, Kamloops, Merritt, 100 Mile House, Clinton, Montney, Heffley Creek, Savona, Aras, Langley, Chilliwack, Tatla Lake, Cache Creek, Rose Prairie, Mt. Currie, and even Courtenay on Vancouver Island, Saltspring Island and Silver Valley, AB.

Results are as follows:

Bareback (nine entries):

Christoph Muigg, of Hazelton riding Parting Short scored 70 to win $864.50.

Bull Riding (15 entries):

Denton Spiers of Quesnel riding 4952 Groot scored 81 to win $470,17.

Louis Cardinal of Fort St. John riding 4276 Groucho scored 77 to win $379.17.

Cordell Pinchbeck of Williams Lake riding Groucho scored 63 to win $288.17.

Saddle Bronc (18 entries):

Kaila Mussell of Chilliwack riding 68 Wacky scored 71 to win $364.

Steve Hohmann of Quesnel riding Starbucks scored 67 to win $273.

Ryan-Spur Reid of Savona riding Badger scored 65 to win $182.

Kaila Mussell of Chilliwack riding Crack-a-Lack’n scored 63 to win $91.

Tie Down Roping (12 entries):

Steve Lloyd of Quesnel scored 13.6 to win $340.34.

Kyl Bell of Houston scored 17.6 to win $260.26.

Clayton Honeybourn of Quesnel scored 22 to win $180.18.

Mike Beers of Kamloops scored 24.4 to win $100.10.

Kyle Bell of Houston scored 26.8 to win $70.07.

Cody Brett of Silver Valley, AB scored 27.4 to win $50.05.

Steer Wrestling (seven entries):

Cody Brett of Silver Valley AB scored 7.9 to win $335.18.

Wade McNolty of 150 Mile House scored 8 to win $257.83.

Wade McNolty of 150 Mile House scored 12.9 to win $180.48.

Breakaway Roping (16 entries):

Kirstin Lougheed of Heffley Creek scored 2.2 to win $437.71.

Dyson Leneve of Quesnel scored 3.5 to win $343.07.

Norma Macdonald of Williams Lake scored 12.8 to win $248.43.

Terris Billyboy of Williams Lake scored 14 to win $402.22.

Ladies Barrels (21 entries):

Deana Lloyd of Quesnel scored 15.966 to win $479.57.

Joleen Sertz of Savona scored 16.076 to win $366.73.

McKenzie Wills of Kamloops scored 16.077 to win $253.89.

Taylor Cherry of Vanderhoof scored 16.109 to win $141.05.

Sandra Mulvahill of Quesnel scored 16.112 to win $98.74.

Jessie Austen of Langley scored 16.271 to win $70.53.

Team Roping (34 teams):

Brady and Wade McNolty of 150 MileHouse scored 6.1 to win $603.33 each.

Troy Gerard of Savona and Rod Spiers of Arras scored 6.6 to win $390.39 each.

Kyle Bell of Houston and Mike Beers of Kamloops scored 6.6 to win $390.39 each.

Ralph Myers of 150 Mile House and Myles King of Williams Lake scored 6.9 to win $177.45 each.

Aaron Palmer of Savona and Ty Lytton of 100 Mile House scored 8 to win $124.22 each.

Richard and Russell Glassford of Quesnel scored 8.7 to win $88.73 each.

Junior Steer Riding (21 entries):

Colby McCullough of 100 Mile House scored 76 to win $191.83.

Justin Mitchell of Heffley Creek scored 72 to win $146.69.

Wyatt Smith of Quilchena scored 70 to win $78.99.

Kevin Wallace of Mt. Currie scored 70 to win $78.99.

Tyler Cherry of Vanderhoof scored 69 to win $39.49.

Cordell Pinchbeck of Williams Lake 68 to win $28.21.

Junior Barrel Racing (10 entries):

Tatum Long of Terrace scored 16.183 to win $123.76.

Alexis Glassford of Quesnel scored 16.728 to win $94.64.

Camryn Mitchell of Heffley Creek scored 16.909 to win $65.52.

Elexa Langset of Langley scored 17.035 to win $36.40.

Sydney Schuk of Tatla Lake scored 17.319 to win $25.48.

Brooklyn Glassford of Quesnel scored 17.363 to win $18.20.

Junior Breakaway (six entries):

Wyatte Copeland of Rose Prairie scored 5.8 to win $200.20.

Pee Wee Barrels (six entries):

Kaitlyn Lulua of 150 Mile House scored 16.410 to win $54.40.

Emma Antoine of Cache Creek scored 17.463 to win $41.60.

Kenzie Lloyd of Quesnel scored 17.707 to win $28.80.

Kyder Lloyd of Quesnel scored 27.094 to win $16.

Jayden Beier of Vanderhoof scored 28.000 to win $11.20.

Paisley McNolty of 150 Mile House scored 31.811 to win $8.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Jaime MacDonald of Williams Lake and her horse The Pony competed in breakaway roping at the Esk’et Rodeo Sunday, Aug. 27 Gaeil Farrar photo

Lance Muehlen of Vanderhoof with his horse Steel prepares for his ride in the team roping event Sunday, Aug. 27 at the Esk’et Rodeo at Alkali Lake. Gaeil Farrar photo

Mounted on their horses Carl Hyde of Prince George (left) and Dyson Leneve of Quesnel prepare for their run in the team roping event at the Esk’et Rodeo Sunday, Aug. 27 at Alkali Lake. Dyson also competed in junior breakaway. Gaeil Farrar photo

Elexa Langset of Langley participates in the junior barrel racing event at the Esk’et Rodeo Sunday, Aug. 27 in Alkali Lake. Gaeil Farrar photo

Kenzie Lloyd on Bert rides in the peewee barrel racing event at the Esk’et Rodeo at Alkali Lake, Sunday, Aug. 27. Gaeil Farrar photo

Riley Beier of Vanderhoof competes in junior breakaway roping at the Esk’et Rodeo at Alkali Lake Sunday, Aug. 27. Gaeil Farrar photo

Header Andy Copeland of Montney and Wyatte Copeland of Rose Prairie compete in team roping at the Esk’et Rodeo Sunday, Aug. 27 in Alkali Lake. Gaeil Farrar photo

Header Wade McNolty of 150 Mile House and OJ Harris of Courtenay compete in the team roping event Sunday, Aug. 27 at the Esk’et Rodeo. Gaeil Farrar photo