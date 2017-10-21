Dorsett has 2 goals, assist in Canucks’ 4-2 win over Sabres

The Vancouver Canucks bounced back on the second night of a back-to-back.

Derek Dorsett had two goals and an assist in the Canucks’ 4-2 comeback victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night.

Daniel Sedin and Markus Granlund also scored to help the Canucks improve to 2-1-0 on a five-game trip. Brandon Sutter had two assists, and Jacob Markstrom made 15 saves.

Vancouver gave up four power-play goals Thursday night in a 6-3 loss in Boston, but didn’t allow any to Buffalo in three chances.

“Our penalty kill let us down last night and today our penalty kill bounced back and did a pretty good job,” Dorsett said. “We’ll take points as we can get ‘em.”

The Canucks came back from one-goal deficits twice in the first two periods.

“It was a real good hockey game by our group,” Canucks coach Travis Green said. “After playing a tough game last night, the way we responded tonight, I was real happy for our team.”

Jack Eichel and Justin Bailey scored for Buffalo, and Chad Johnson stopped 37 shots. At 1-5-2, the Sabres are off to their worst start since going 1-7-0 in 2014-15.

“We got to look at ourselves and really dig down,” Sabres forward Kyle Okposo said. “We got to come out and play with some fire.”

Sedin gave the Canucks their first lead of the game 8:10 into the second period. Johnson saved Sedin’s wrist shot from the left circle, but Sedin poked the rebound between the goaltender’s pads.

Buffalo challenged that Jake Virtanen was offside on the goal. After reviewing replays, officials determined that Virtanen had possession and control of the puck as he entered the attacking zone ahead of the puck.

“I disagree with the call, totally,” Sabres coach Phil Housley said. “In my opinion, he knocks the puck out of the air. He never had possession. If you call that possession, then as I’ve been in the league, it’s a different answer or explanation that they give me. I call it 10 out of 10 times offside.”

Virtanen said he thought he had control of the puck but didn’t know if the officials would make the same determination.

“Those are ones you’re not really sure about,” he said. “But it definitely felt good to get that one.”

Dorsett’s short-handed goal tied it 5:52 into the second period. Sutter’s shot from the right circle bounced off Johnson’s pad to the left slot where Dorsett one-timed it in. Dorsett scored his fourth of the season into an empty net with 21.7 seconds remaining.

The Sabres opened the scoring in the opening minute when Ryan O’Reilly sent a backhand pass from the corner to Bailey in the slot. Bailey moved from right to left and slipped a backhander past Markstrom.

Granlund knocked in the rebound from Sutter’s shot to tie it for Vancouver midway through the first period.

Eichel scored his third of the season to make it 2-1 with 2:40 left in the first. The star centre flipped the puck between the skates of Canucks defenceman Ben Hutton and sent a wrist shot from the right circle between Markstrom’s pads.

NOTES: Canucks D Erik Gudbranson served a one-game suspension for hitting Boston’s Frank Vatrano from behind Thursday night. The Sabres scratched F Zemgus Girgensons (lower-body) and D Josh Gorges (lower-body). Johnson made his third consecutive start in place of G Robin Lehner (illness). Okposo played in his 600th NHL game. He assisted on Bailey’s goal for his first point of the season. The Sabres have allowed six shorthanded goals through the first eight games.

Up next:

Canucks: At Detroit on Sunday night.

Sabres: At Boston on Saturday night.

Jonah Bronstein, The Associated Press

