Legendary Willie Crosina (right) with Canadian Rodeo Finals announcer Wayne Brooks Saturday in Edmonton. Photo submitted

Crosina’s annual CRF tour marks 41st year

Willie Crosina continues to enjoy leading a bus tour to Edmonton annually for the Canadian Rodeo Finals

It’s the friendliness of the Canadian Rodeo Finals in Edmonton that has made Willie Crosina and the bus tour he organizes a permanent fixture at the event for four decades.

“I’ve been to Vegas and as far as I’m concerned the CRF is far better,” the local rodeo legend said Tuesday after returning from his 41st trip attending the finals held last week. “It’s the friendliness that makes it great and the way people treat you. From the person we got the tickets from to the usher at the top of the stairs who asked to be stationed near our station.”

Last year Crosina and his wife, Terry, decided to sit where they wouldn’t need to climb stairs, and the people who normally sit behind them thought something had happened because they weren’t sitting with everyone else.

“They actually came up and visited us,” he recalled. “That’s what I mean about the friends you make there. I didn’t even know their names but we always had a visit every year.”

Sixty people made up his tour group this year, with some people driving or flying, but the majority riding together on a bus.

The coach departed from Prince George on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 3:30 p.m. and stopped in Quesnel, Williams Lake and Kamloops before heading up Highway 5 to Edmonton.

“We stopped for breakfast at Smitty’s in Edson, which we do every year. I always warn them we are coming and actually they did their renovations a week early so they wouldn’t miss us this time.”

A highlight of the rodeo this year was being one of four people interviewed by rodeo announcer Wayne Brooks.

“They showed a spotlight on three of them and then I was the fourth. Wayne interviewed me and gave me the microphone to say what I liked about the whole rodeo,” Crosina said. “Because the interview was shown on the big screen then a lot of people watching knew where to come and find me.”

Another bonus was running into Wendy Purdy who used to work for the City at the Cariboo Memorial Complex.

“Wendy was always really helpful when I was organizing the Indoor Rodeo. She saw where I was and came up to visit with Terry and I. And a cousin’s granddaughter from Fort St. John was there and she came up and said “hi.” I’d never seen her before. That had to be great.”

In 2010, Crosina was presented a CRF competitor jacket in a special presentation during the Grand Entry.

“I still have it. In fact I wore it the night I was going to be spotlighted for something, I just didn’t know what.”

Crosina said 2017 was the last year the CRF will be held at Northlands Coliseum, because the City of Edmonton has decided to tear it down.

He hopes the rodeo will stay in Edmonton because if it were to be moved further east to another city, such a as Saskatoon, then he wouldn’t be able to attend.

Recalling the first time he attended, Crosina said it happened because he could not afford to go.

“I used to have coffee with one of the owners of Cariboo Travel and was telling him I would sure love to go to the Canadian Finals and could not afford it. About a week later he said “if you can get 12 other people to go you can go for free.”

The rest is history.

Previous story
VIDEO: Game changer

Just Posted

Crosina’s annual CRF tour marks 41st year

Willie Crosina continues to enjoy leading a bus tour to Edmonton annually for the Canadian Rodeo Finals

New Salvation Army lieutenants looking to the future

Dawn and Geoff Butt arrived in Williams Lake on July 6 — just in time to help provide wildfire relief

A born fighter

A young martial artist from Williams Lake took home three gold medals in weekend competition

Basement suite fire destroys family’s belongings

Friends and coworkers are helping a family after fire, smoke and water destroyed their home

Keeping Williams Lake warm

The Buxbaum family’s generous donation will keep those in need warm this winter

Diwali celebrations light up the night

The women of Williams Lake celebrated Diwali in style with the annual Lights for Life event

Dozens pay tribute to murdered Victoria teen Reena Virk

Father advises gatherers to maintain a dialogue with their children as they reach adolescence and seek independence

Vancouver Island woman paints portrait of B.C. fire chief who was swept away by floods

‘I felt their loss, and wanted to reach out to them’ says Harpaul Nandhra.

Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre to receive $1.5M

The funding will support the creation of a standardized system for first responders across Canada

Protection service officer at Cowichan Hospital gets award for handling man with knife

Charles Kraeling honoured for his heroic actions at the health facility during an incident in July.

VIDEO: Shoppers Drug Mart on the hunt for a medical marijuana brand manager

Medical pot can only be distributed by mail, currently

Canadian man tells story of survival after battle with enraged, injured bison

Todd Pilgrim was participating in his first-ever bison hunt

U.S. lumber dispute drives B.C.’s latest trade effort in Asia

Largest forest industry group ever arrives in Shanghai

‘Weinstein Effect’ goes global as powerful men confronted

Emboldened by the women, and men, who have spoken up, the “Weinstein Effect” is rippling across the globe

Most Read

  • A born fighter

    A young martial artist from Williams Lake took home three gold medals in weekend competition

  • Crosina’s annual CRF tour marks 41st year

    Willie Crosina continues to enjoy leading a bus tour to Edmonton annually for the Canadian Rodeo Finals