Cariboo’s Strongest Man competition set for this weekend

Grant Norquay and Zoe Vanzuylekom are part of a team organizing the first annual Cariboo’s Strongest Man event, set to take place this weekend in Williams Lake. LeRae Haynes photo

The question of who is the Cariboo’s strongest man and woman will be answered this weekend.

The first annual Cariboo’s Strongest Man competition is set to take place this Saturday, on Sept. 16.

Open to both men and women, and organized by Zoe Vanzuylekom, Grant Norquay, and Tyson and Brynn Delay, and sponsored by Concrete Fitness, the event focuses on the strong, healthy lifestyles of real people, such as loggers, mine workers, ranchers, fire fighters and RCMP members.

There will be five events in the Cariboo Strongest Man: stones, overhead medley, truck pull, loading race and tire flip.

There will be two categories set up for men, under 200 lbs and over, and one for women; the categories can be expanded as more competitors sign up.

It’s a free family event for spectators, while a $10 competitor fee will be donated to wildfire efforts.

Sign up and weigh in will start at 7 a.m. and the competition will begin at 8:30 a.m.

The event will take place in the parking lot of the Real Canadian Wholesale Club.

For more information, email zoe_vanz@hotmail.com or visit Cariboo’s Strongest Man Competition on Facebook.