Brock Hoyer forgoes race to help with Cariboo Chilcotin wildfires

International motocross sensation Brock Hoyer has elected not to attend the Grand National MXQ race in Kamloops this weekend, focusing instead on helping with the wildfires out west, and on keeping his young family safe.

He said that last he heard the race is a go, despite the fact that the Elephant Hill fire is creeping closer to the race location.

He’s been running equipment in firefighting efforts in the Chilcotin for the past month and a half.

“When we got evacuated, I drove my family to Prince George, helped out at the fire centre and did whatever I could,” he explained. “These fires are certainly a work in progress.”

Gearing up now for winter racing, he said the first Snow Show is on September 14 in Minnesota, adding that the current wildfires keep everything up in the air when it comes to his race participation.

“That’ll come later when Mother Nature is being nice to us,” he added.

“Anyone with a heartbeat should help any way they can. We’re going to have a lot of people in dire straights if we don’t get these fires out,” Hoyer said. “There’re a lot of guys out there doing a lot more than I am – hats off them.”