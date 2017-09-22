Birthday celebrated at crash to pass

Ash Edwards celebrated his 10th birthday with siblings and friends at Thunder Mountain Speedway.

Birthday boy Ash Edwards, 10, Lincoln Sutton, 10, Jake Millar, 10, Jackson Sutton, 8, Masin Edwards, 4, and Zoey Edwards, 8, cheer on the drivers at the Demolition Day Crash to Pass at Thunder Mountain Speedway on Sunday, Sept. 17. LeRae Haynes photo

LeRae Haynes

Special to the Tribune/Advisor

Trish Edwards and Jeff Edwards brought their three children, plus some friends and neighbours, to the races on the weekend. The children enjoyed beautiful birthday cupcakes made by the Edwards children’s grandmother.

“We’ve been coming to Thunder Mountain for years,” Trish Edwards said. “It started as a fun thing to do on weekends, especially Canada Day. Then our oldest son decided he wanted to start celebrating his birthday here, and this is year number five.”

The kids said they were having a great time, adding that crashing is the best part of the races.