BCBRA Finals wrap up in lakecity

More than 200 barrel racers from across the province showed their support for Williams Lake last weekend by filling up the Stampede Grounds for the BCBRA finals.

BCBRA president Kelli Pozzobon said the board made a conscious decision to bring the finals to Williams Lake Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, after the event was cancelled in August due to wildfires.

“We as a board felt that Williams Lake has been a huge support for our association and we wanted to give back to the community and bring some economic value to Williams Lake after such a harsh year,” Pozzobon said.

“We hope we added some value to the city.”

Pozzobon, who joined BCBRA in 1993 and has been the president for the past five years, said the association is run entirely by volunteers.

“I believe in giving back to your community and this is a community to me.”

Pozzobon said there were 240 competitors in the open class, 20 in the peewee division (ages 10 and under), 32 in the juniors (ages 11-15) and 48 in the senior category (ages 50 plus) of the BCBRA finals.

“The senior division has actually grown every year,” said Pozzobon, herself a competitor.

“Us old farts just don’t want to give it up,” joked BCBRA treasurer Joyce Pifer.

The women said the sport offers competition and friendships.