Barrel racers ready for finals in Williams Lake

Next weekend’s B.C. Barrel Racer Association finals will see 250 competitors participate at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds.

British Columbia Barrel Racers Association sponsorship director Karen Yaworski said final preparations are underway to host the BCBRA finals in Williams Lake from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Due to the summer’s wildfires, the B.C. Barrel Racers Association (BCBRA) is saddling up to host its racing finals at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds almost two months later than usual.

Originally BCBRA scheduled the finals to take place during the August long weekend in Williams Lake, but by Aug. 1 announced the event would be postponed.

Sponsorship director Karen Yaworski said the three-day event kicks off Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. and goes through until Sunday.

Starting time is 9 a.m. on Saturday and 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

“We have around 250 competitors coming, ranging from pee wees, juniors, open to seniors,” Yaworski said. “We have $25,000 in payouts for the open section alone and we have awards in the form of saddles, buckles and blankets.”

To qualify for the finals, each competitor must compete in six races prior, she said, adding many competitors raced in Vanderhoof last weekend, and like Yaworski will be competing in Chilliwack the weekend of Sept. 22.

Hopefully the weather will co-operate for the finals in Williams Lake., she added.

“If it rains we will still go ahead, but at least we are not worried about smoke like we were here a few weeks ago,” she said.

Anyone wanting upto-date information on the finals is encouraged to check out the BCBRA website.

The Stampede Association is hosting a wildfire relief fundraiser Sept. 29 and 30 at the grounds and organizers have said repeatedly they are grateful the BCBRA chose to support Williams Lake by hosting the finals at a later date.