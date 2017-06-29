Archers named to BC team following BC Championships

Numerous Cariboo Archers were in action on the weekend in Prince George at the BC 3D Archery Championships.

“[It was] very hot, challenging and a very enjoyable weekend,” said Cariboo Archer Al Campsall.

Roughly 125 of the top archers in B.C. attended the 2017 shoot.

Cariboo Archers who made the podium were as follows:

• Fred Streleoff: second in instinctive recurve

• Dan Mobbs: third in instinctive recurve

• Lee Jackman: third in compound fixed pins

• Ty Thurow: first in cub compound

• Joelle Thurow: first in pre-cub compound

• Al Campsall: first in masters compound

Additionally, several archers were named to the BC Team travelling to Amos, Que. for the Canadian Championships the first weekend in August.

Dan Mobbs, Fred Streleoff, Ty Thurow and Al Campsall were named to the team.

Mary Thurow photos Al Campsall’s Masters 50 shooting group with the top four archers in category shoot against each other on the last day of the BC 3D Archery Championships. Al Campsall’s Masters 50 shooting group with the top four archers in category shoot against each other on last day at the BC 3D Archery Championships.