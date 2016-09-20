  • Connect with Us

Sports

Youth basketball program returns to lakecity

The Steve Nash Youth Basketball program has returned for another season in the lakecity and is still open for registration. - Image submitted
The Steve Nash Youth Basketball program has returned for another season in the lakecity and is still open for registration.
— image credit: Image submitted
  •  posted Sep 20, 2016 at 12:00 PM

The Steve Nash Youth Basketball program has returned for another season in the lakecity and is still open for registration.

The program is available for children in grades 4 to 6 and is on Monday nights from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The program runs for eight weeks and will teach participants the fundamentals of basketball in a fun, positive environment where players receive equal playing and practice time.

Martin Kruus is the fabulous volunteer coach for the program, said Suzanne Cochrane, recreation programmer for the city’s Recreation Services Department.

When registered players receive a basketball jersey and Basketball BC membership privileges.

To register your child in the Steve Nash basketball program call the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex at 250-398-7665.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event