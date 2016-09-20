Youth basketball program returns to lakecity

The Steve Nash Youth Basketball program has returned for another season in the lakecity and is still open for registration.

The program is available for children in grades 4 to 6 and is on Monday nights from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The program runs for eight weeks and will teach participants the fundamentals of basketball in a fun, positive environment where players receive equal playing and practice time.

Martin Kruus is the fabulous volunteer coach for the program, said Suzanne Cochrane, recreation programmer for the city’s Recreation Services Department.

When registered players receive a basketball jersey and Basketball BC membership privileges.

To register your child in the Steve Nash basketball program call the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex at 250-398-7665.