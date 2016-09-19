- Home
Sports
Fall Ball Invitational at Esler Complex
Williams Lake slo-pitch team Sox and Friends captured second place in tournament action on the weekend. Eight teams competed in the Fall Ball Invitational tournament, held at the Esler Complex. A team Prince George took home first.
