Ranch rodeo fun at Harvest Fair

Liz Twan photo Pat Jasper of Chilco Ranch (Miller family) gets ready to let his loop fly as he attempts to rope a cow in one of several cowboy contests at the Williams Lake Harvest Fair Ranch Rodeo. One of his teammates, Jordan Grier is alongside, holding the cow in place, preparing to swing his rope should his partner fail to make the catch. These local cowboys were competing against a number of ranch-teams from all over B.C. for the honour of being the Williams Lake Harvest Fair Ranch Rodeo champions. The general section of the multi-event ranch competition took place on Saturday. On Sunday the individual portion of the ranch-rodeo featured the Top Horse competition where cowboys and cowgirls demonstrated their riding skills while showing their best stock-handling ranch horses as they performed a series of set skills for the judges.