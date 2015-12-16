Round two of points championships in the books

Marcus Deausy of 150 Mile House flies through the air in the Junior MX2 division.

A slick, muddy track during round two of three of the MCQMX Points Championship Series didn’t slow motocross riders down last weekend.

Held at the Williams Lake Dirt Riders Association track, Saturday’s rain and hail storm caused some nasty conditions, however, riders — with the help of track groomers who kept conditions great — made the best of two days of racing with several local racers receiving top results to put themselves in the running for a season championship with one race day left in the season.

The season points final is slated to run Sept. 24-25 in Kamloops to cap off the year.

The following are overall results in riders’ respective classes:

50cc 4-6 (out of nine)

2.) Mason Szatmari (LLH)

6.) Grace Porter (WL)

50cc 7-8 (out of six)

1.) Jonas Frizzi (WL)

50cc Open (out of 10)

1.) Noah Porter (WL)

5.) Jonas Frizzi (WL)

65cc 7-9 (out of seven)

1.) Noah Porter (WL)

4.) Devin MacGregor (150)

85cc 12-16 (out of four)

3.) Ryan Arnold (WL)

4.) Parker Sokolan (WL)

85cc 7-11 (out of 13)

1.) Thomas Kaiser (WL)

6.) Noah Porter (WL)

11.) Christopher MacGregor (150 Mile)

Junior MX2 (out of 14)

2.) Marcus Deausy (WL)

10.) Sheldon Farell (WL)

Junior MX3 (out of 12)

3.) Marcus Deausy (WL)

12.) Mike Pilgrim (WL)

Ladies (out of 16)

15.) Samantha Wilde (WL)

Open Pro Am (out of eight)

1.) Brock Hoyer (WL)

Plus 40 (out of 11)

7.) Glen Oosting (WL)

Plus 50 (out of five)

5.) Fred Kaiser (WL)

Schoolboy (out of 10)

3.) Marcus Deausy (150 Mile)

Supermini (out of 12)

2.) Thomas Kaiser (WL)

10.) Ryan Arnold (150 Mile)

11.) Christopher MacGregor (150 Mile)

12.) Parker Sokolan (WL)

Vet Junior (out of 10)

2.) TJ Frizzi (WL)