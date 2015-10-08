Thomas inks with Silverbacks

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks of the Junior ‘A’ British Columbia Hockey League announced last Thursday that forward Trey Thomas of Williams Lake has committed to the club for the 2017/18 season.

He will be an affiliate player this season and will get into practices and games when the opportunity arises while playing for the Cariboo Cougars of the BC Major Midget Hockey League in Prince George this season.

“Trey had a tremendous camp with us and earned his commitment for the 2017/18 season,” Silverbacks management and staff said in a press release.

“Trey is a player who we feel brings speed, skill and grit to our team. He’s an impact player who will lead his Cariboo Cougars Major Midget team this season and will play for a national championship as the host team.”