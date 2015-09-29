  • Connect with Us

Sports

Likely mountain bike trail grand opening goes Sunday

  • by  Williams Lake B.C.
  • Williams Lake B.C. posted Sep 15, 2016 at 5:00 PM
The grand opening of a new mountain bike trail located in the Likely Xat'sull Community Forest takes place this Sunday, Sept. 18 at noon.
The grand opening of a new mountain bike trail located in the Likely Xat’sull Community Forest takes place this Sunday, Sept. 18 at noon.
— image credit: Photo submitted

A new mountain bike trail is being opened in Likely this weekend with a grand opening slated for Sunday, Sept. 18 at noon.

The opening is being held to coincide with the 24th Annual Unlikely Paddlefest, where paddlers will have the opportunity to take the new trail for a spin as the community will be bustling with activity.

“We are thrilled about the new trail and the development of a new mountain bike trail network east of Williams Lake,” Cariboo Mountain Bike Consortium president Thomas Schoen said.

“We now have an opportunity to create a circle route for local and visiting riders from Williams Lake to Wells, to Quesnel, via Likely.

“Bikers have an opportunity to ride in an area that is completely different than the Williams Lake trails.”

In addition, he pointed to Likely’s great camping locations and interesting sites to explore as part of the trail’s upside.

“The more trails we have, the easier it is for the CMBC to advertise and market the region,” he said.

The new trail is being built by master trail builder Gustav Vollmer, along with the help of Chris Purdy and is a First Journey Trails project.

Schoen noted the trail is a one-directional shuttle trail, and advises users to bring their downhill, all mountain or enduro bikes.

The trail is nestled within the Likely Xat’sull Community Forest and is being sponsored by the Likely and District Chamber of Commerce, the Likely Community Forest Society and Northern Development Initiative Trust.

 

