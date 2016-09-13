Getting dunked

Sean Yokoyama’s facial expression conveys the whole story! The shock upon hitting the icy cold pool-water, the pain of falling astride the log and the agony of defeat!

These two young men were taking part in a log burling demonstration put on by the Westcoast Loggers on Saturday at the Harvest fair. Sean and his counterpart, Matt Spink went head-to-head in best two-out-of-three mini-contest in the 11:00 a.m. show.

Although Sean went down in the pond in this round (round two of three) he was the winner in the first and the final go-rounds; successfully sending Matt tumbling into the pond.

The event took place during a light rain, on a morning where all the spectators had jackets which seemed to heighten the crowd’s appreciation.

There were loud cheers and whistles from the fairly large crowd gathered to watch the demonstration. Everyone seems to love a good dunking.