Season taking shape for T-wolves

Williams Lake Midget Female Timberwolves player Gabrielle Pierce steps around a Western Washington Wild (Seattle) player Sunday during one of four exhibition games played during the weekend in the lakecity. Head coach Roy Call said while the roster hasn’t yet been finalized for the season, he was impressed by the team’s play, which amassed one-win, two losses and a tie.

“All in all a very good way to evaluate our players and start the season,” Call said. “This year’s team will be very competitive.”

Call pointed to a returning Tamara William between the pipes after a season with the major midget Northern Capitals, forwards Katy and Anya Leverman and twins Faith and Grace Outhouse as forwards, with Brooke Call, Sienna Monical and Kassidy Herrick on defence as some of the team’s strengths.

“Looking forward to the OMAHA season (Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association) and tournaments throughout the province and, of course, a return date in the new year in Everett, Wash.”