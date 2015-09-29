  • Connect with Us

Sports

Season taking shape for T-wolves

Williams Lake Midget Female Timberwolves player Gabrielle Pierce steps around a Western Washington Wild (Seattle) player Sunday. - Greg Sabatino photo
Williams Lake Midget Female Timberwolves player Gabrielle Pierce steps around a Western Washington Wild (Seattle) player Sunday.
— image credit: Greg Sabatino photo

Williams Lake Midget Female Timberwolves player Gabrielle Pierce steps around a Western Washington Wild (Seattle) player Sunday during one of four exhibition games played during the weekend in the lakecity. Head coach Roy Call said while the roster hasn’t yet been finalized for the season, he was impressed by the team’s play, which amassed one-win, two losses and a tie.

“All in all a very good way to evaluate our players and start the season,” Call said. “This year’s team will be very competitive.”

Call pointed to a returning Tamara William between the pipes after a season with the major midget Northern Capitals, forwards Katy and Anya Leverman and twins Faith and Grace Outhouse as forwards, with Brooke Call, Sienna Monical and Kassidy Herrick on defence as some of the team’s strengths.

“Looking forward to the OMAHA season (Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association) and tournaments throughout the province and, of course, a return date in the new year in Everett, Wash.”

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event