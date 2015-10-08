Mt. Timothy Ski Area sliding smoothly into season

As temperatures begin to dip below 0C in Williams Lake during the night, powder seekers are no doubt starting to think about the white stuff.

Caroline Sherrer, general manager at Mt. Timothy Ski Area, said things are gliding along smoothly at the hill as they prepare for the upcoming ski season.

Several new quality of life features, season pass sales and a new fundraising campaign are all underway currently, along with the organization and planning of multiple events throughout the season.

On Oct. 2, Mt. Timothy Ski Area will host a work bee for anyone interested in helping out.

“Mainly doing slope grooming and weed whacking at the hill,” Sherrer said. “Everyone is welcome to attend and volunteer but you will need to bring your own equipment for this.”

The tentative opening date for the hill is Dec. 16 every day until Jan. 2 (except for Christmas day). After the new year, Mt. Timothy will be open four days a week from Thursday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. On Family Day, Feb. 13, staff will be offering 50 per cent off lift passes.

Launched last year, the hill rolled out a new quantity-based, tiered pricing system for its passes.

“There are four tiers of pricing [starting with lowest price then going up],” Sherrer said. “Currently, the adult pass is sitting at 42 per cent off [$349]. The four for the price of three ticket sales will all be online this year and there’s a gift option on checkout.”

Mt. Timothy Ski Area has a newly-designed website with a clean, easy-to-navigate layout.

And, much to the delight of skiers and snowboarders, new Internet is being installed at the hill, along with webcams accessible on the new website.

“We’ll be installing new Internet from CP Electronics, which will help have more reliability, as well as outdoor hot spots for the public,” she said. “We’re currently working on the installation of webcams for real-time weather and condition reporting.”

The new fundraising campaign billed My Mt. Timothy Sponsorship Program asks hill users of the non-profit Mt. Timothy Ski Society for items, services and details plans moving forward for the future such as renovations to the interior and exterior of the day lodge, purchasing a secondary grooming machine and completion of the new building, to name a few.

Additionally, options for corporate and individual donations are available with several perks including:

• Double Black: $10,000, supporter on website with logo, signage on chairlift tower, one corporate/individual pass, one promotion day for a three-year term

• Black: $5,000, supporter on website, signage on top of hill, six day passes for a three-year term

• Blue: $2,500, supporter on website, signage on hill, four day passes for a two-year term

• Green: $1,000, supporter on website, signage in day lodge, two day passes for a one-year term

• Run Sponsorship: $500, signage on ski run for a two-year term.

Anyone interested in participating can visit http://www.skitimothy.com/explore-timothy/support-us/.

As for events at the hill this season, Sherrer said the Timberland Alpine Ski Society Ski Swap will be held Oct. 29 from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Gibraltar Room with the Mt. Timothy annual general meeting to follow at 6 p.m.

“We’re also hoping to have a sanctioned BC Alpine Race March 3-4,” she said. “The race will take place regardless, but we have applied to BC Alpine for a regional race with our region being Mt. Timothy, Troll Mountain and Prince George ski areas.”

The volunteer ski patrol is also looking for new members. Anyone interested can contact Ryan Grady at 250-305-5137 and training starts on Oct. 1.

Pass photos and waivers will be taking place in Williams Lake at Red Shred’s Bike and Board Shed on Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and in 100 Mile House on Nov. 19 at the Visitor Information Centre from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information, for ticket sales and to check out the new website visit www.skitimothy.com.