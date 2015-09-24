  • Connect with Us

Slideshow: Day of Destruction at Thunder Mountain

  • by  Angie Mindus - Williams Lake Tribune
  • posted Sep 12, 2016 at 3:00 PM

Race fans were treated to a weekend of thrills and spills to cap off another successful season at Thunder Mountain Speedway.

Saturday was the season's points championships, featuring bone stocks, pro minis and street stocks.

Sunday afternoon was billed as a Day of Destruction, and the event certainly didn't disappoint. Drivers treated fans to a hit to pass, a smoke show, king of the hill and trailer and boat races where drivers towed old boats behind them and an old camper was placed on the track as an obstacle.

Several crashes later, it was #77 Mitch Siniac of 100 Mile House who took home first place in the trailer and boat races.

Crowd favourite #187 Robert Rosette of Toosey captured second place while Riske Creek driver #22 Ken Wasen took home third.

Fourth place went to #5 Brian Bettles, fifth went to #35 Harley Astleford and sixth went to #18 Jason Howlett who had to abandon his car when a fire broke out after he hit a camper.

 

