Sports
24th annual Tour de Cariboo rides for Big Brothers Big Sisters
Riders depart from the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on a 75-kilometre scenic journey from Williams Lake to Gavin Lake, followed by a day of rest, entertainment and relaxation.
Though the number of participants were down this year riders still raised thousands of dollars for Williams Lake Big Brothers Big Sisters various community-based programs.
