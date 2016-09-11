  • Connect with Us

24th annual Tour de Cariboo rides for Big Brothers Big Sisters

  • by  Editorial - Williams Lake Tribune
  • posted Sep 11, 2016 at 11:00 AM

Riders depart from the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on a 75-kilometre scenic journey from Williams Lake to Gavin Lake, followed by a day of rest, entertainment and relaxation.

Though the number of participants were down this year riders still raised thousands of dollars for Williams Lake Big Brothers Big Sisters various community-based programs.

 

