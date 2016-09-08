Ross, Hopkins claim Mr. and Mrs. title

Golfers prepare to tee off at the Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club’s Mr. and Mrs. Tournament during the weekend.

Sixty-eight couples competed during the weekend at the Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club’s annual Mr. and Mrs. Golf Tournament Saturday and Sunday.

Golfers teed off in a shotgun start Saturday morning in four flights — first flight, second flight, third flight, a Callaway flight and a championship flight.

In the championship flight it was Krystal Ross and Les Hopkins bringing home the title after they fired a two-day net total of 148.4.

Second place went to Crystal and Cody Wells with a net 152, followed by Mary-Ann and Scott Norgren in third with a net 155.

First flight winners were Vanessa and Brent Riplinger, followed by Sheena Brink and Jason Bell in second (153.6) and Gina and Steve Alexander in third (154.6).

In the second flight it was Sharleen and Ed Riplinger taking the top spot with a two-day total of 156.4. Second place went to Tammi and Guy Caferra (161.6), while Judy and Keith Boichat claimed third (162).

Lina and Scott Cameron won first in the third flight (168.2), Bonnie and Sandy Watson (172) were second and Rachel Brink and Tallon Rolston were third (177.4).

Lastly, in the Callaway flight, Wendy and Warren Heppner shot to first (146), Debbie and Terry McCaffery placed second (148) and Janice and Jay Lazzarin came third (149).

Coming up this weekend at the WLGTC is the course’s Club Championship, which will be followed up on Oct. 1 with the popular Big Hole Tournament.