Ladies only shoot coming up Sept. 18

Terry and Caroline Chupa are hosing a Ladies Only Extreme Tactical Shoot on Sunday, Sept. 18. Above, the ladies only participants during the last time the event was held at the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association in 2013, get together for a group photo.

Extreme Tactical Shooters Terry and Caroline Chupa are calling on all ladies to come out and experience a variety of forms of shooting during an Extreme Tactical Ladies Day Shoot on Sunday, Sept. 18.

No experience is necessary and the day is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association ranges at 920 Bond Lake Rd.

Pistols, revolvers, hunting and competition rifles, shotguns and archery will be covered.

Proceeds from the event are going to Rebecca Dyok, who was injured in a cycling accident in July.

“The more people we get coming out and supporting the event the better,” Terry said. “We want to do things for the community.”

The event offers a whole day for women to explore the world of shooting, from rifles and handguns to archery bows.

No experience is required and all firearms, safety goggles and ear protection is provided.

Each of the firing stations will be manned by a licensed firearms instructor or coach.

“Almost every coach has competed in shooting at one time or another,” Caroline says. “It will be fun.”

The day starts at 8:30 a.m. with a safety and firearms familiarization session.

Participants will be divided into teams of five and rotate round robin style through eight shooting stations.

In the morning participants will have the opportunity to shoot hunting and .22 rifles, Second World War rifles, revolvers, and shoot a bow on the indoor archery range.

In the afternoon specialty rifles, handguns, shotguns and outdoor archery stations will be set up.

Each participant will have the opportunity to shoot each of the firearms or archery bows three to five times.

Lunch is provided and secondary school students will be helping with guiding participants to the various shooting stations, Caroline says.

There will also be a silent auction where various items located by local businesses can be bid on.

Space is limited and the cost is $55. Interested participants can register at Blue Mountain Gunsmithing.

For more information contact Caroline Chupa at 250-392-3925.