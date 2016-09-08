U12 Storm strong at Salmon Arm tourney

The Williams Lake U12 Storm girls soccer team battled to a win in the consolation final during the weekend at a tournament in Salmon Arm.

Williams Lake sent three soccer teams to Salmon Arm last weekend to participate in a well-hosted tournament.

The U12 Female Storm is strong in numbers and donated four players to Quesnel to form Cariboo United.

Alexa Augustine, Liz Heal, Maya Bruneau, and Brooklyn Carriere helped the Cariboo United team to a second place finish.

The Storm faced off against the host Salmon Arm and even though the lakecity girls dominated the game and held possession, they couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net.

Defenders Alexee Gustafson, Hailey Salazaar, and Morgan and Courtney Mowery prevented Salmon Arm from getting many chances and the girls walked off the field with a 0-0 draw.

The second game against Cariboo United was end to end.

The teams have been facing against each other all season with mixed results.

Forwards Jorga Gilpin, Alexis McCoumber, Taylor Fitzgerald and Kendra Parent created many opportunities on the front line.

Fitzgerald netted a free kick for the Storm, however, the goal was disallowed due to a handball in the box but Parent buried the penalty kick to put the Storm on the scoreboard. Grace Turner also finished well on a free kick to help put the final score at 2-2.

The third game saw the girls up against a strong team from the Kootenays.

Nelson was able to put the ball in the back of the net twice in the first 15 minutes but the Storm battled hard to maintain possession and keep the opportunities on net coming.

Fitzgerald helped the Storm finish the game 2-1.

Strong performances by keeper Ivy McKay and midfielders Turner, Abby Webb, Keira Vermeulen, and Madigan Riplinger kept the Nelson team on their heels.

Because of the lack of goals scored, the Storm ended up playing in the consolation finals against Salmon Arm.

Again, the team dominated and Parent put the ball in the net for a 1-0 victory.

The girls will be starting training again in the early spring.

All girls born in 2004 and registered with WLYSA are welcome to come out to play.