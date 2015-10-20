Richardson has solid chess tournament in Langley

Chess player Kai Richardson narrowly missed second place and finished ninth at the Langley Labour Day Open during the weekend.

A 13-year-old Cariboo chess player finished ninth at the 2016 Langley Labour Day Open.

Kai Richardson, the ninth-ranked under-14 player in Canada, narrowly missed second place in the open division after losing a long, hard-fought sixth and final match during the weekend.

Kai won his first match, had a draw in his second game and won his third.

His fourth game was against Canadian master Mayo Funtebella, rated 2,312 (World Chess Federation rating).

Kai’s dad, Scott Richardson, who was observing the match closely, said the two were even for the first three hours.

“Then, Kai sacrificed his queen putting himself a bishop up in material,” Scott said.

Kai said his strategy worked out to perfection.

“I had seen the combination several moves beforehand and Mayo played right into it,” Kai said.

Scott added it was an exciting match as both were low on time and an audience had gathered around the table to watch.

“With two minutes left on the clock, Fuentebella offered his handshake and resigned,” Scott said.

Kai’s fifth game was with Javier Cortes from Chile (rated 2,269).

Kai said the game was a long and mentally demanding match which ended in a draw.

Now, the Richardsons are turning their attention to the third annual Lakecity Chess Open, coming up Saturday, Oct. 15.

The tournament , which will be hosted at the Williams Lake Library, will house up to 40 players in both youth and open divisions with trophies and gift certificates awarded to the winners.

Pre-registration began Sept. 1, and Richardson suggested to sign up early to ensure a spot.

To register visit http://lakecitychess.homestead.com. The open section is $25 and the youth section is $20.

For more information e-mail wycc@caribooblades.com.